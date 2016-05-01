Moton Museum Cancels Events Through March 28

With growing concerns and evolving data surrounding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), our team here at Moton continues to engage with the leadership of our partner institution, Longwood University, as we follow the latest from the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC. As you know, updates are changing daily, so our top priority remains the safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors. You can keep up to date at motonmuseum.org with the latest information.

At this time, COVID-19 (Coronavirus), is a global crisis affecting more than 100 countries. A growing number of cases have been identified in and around Virginia, including a recently announced presumptive positive test at Longwood University. I remain confident in the response offered by Longwood and encourage you to stay engaged with their updates, along with information from the Virginia Department of Health or the CDC.

Here at Moton, all onsite and offsite group events, special programs, and facility rentals have been canceled.

This decision will be in effect through March 28, 2020.

At that time, our team will reevaluate and decide as to how we move forward. In making this decision, we are following the guidance of our partner institution Longwood University, along with joining several universities, non-profits, corporations, and governmental entities that are limiting non-essential, out-of-area travel and avoiding large gatherings as reasonable precautions to slow the spread of the virus. Moton will continue to be operational during this time. We welcome individuals to engage with our permanent exhibition Moton School Story: Children of Courage during regular hours of operation.

As we continue to welcome visitors, we have also been working closely with our housekeeping team to ensure that our cleaning protocols remain strong. We have added additional sanitizing stations, given greater focus to our high touch points, added signage in our bathrooms that remind guests of hand washing protocols, strengthened our cleaning solutions, and implemented an aggressive schedule of wiping down our spaces during our hours of operation.

We are monitoring the situation and will provide further updates on the impact of our work as it becomes available. Please direct any questions to our team; we’re here to help. Thanks for your understanding and support.

Cameron Patterson

Managing Director