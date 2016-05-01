CENTRA CELEBRATES CERTIFIED NURSES DAY MARCH 19 BY HONORING BOARD CERTIFIED NURSES ON ITS STAFF

Centra Health is celebrating Certified Nurses Day, March 19th by honoring its board certified nurses. These nurses are being recognized for their professionalism, leadership, and commitment to excellence in patient care.

Board Certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. Nursing, like health care in general has become increasingly complex. While a registered nurse (RN) license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse.

Centra encourages national board certification for all its nurses. Patients are encouraged to inquire whether there are certified nurses on staff when they visit a hospital or their primary care provider. There are many nursing certification specialties such as medical-surgical, pediatric, pain management, cardiac vascular, oncology, hospice, case management, emergency nursing, critical care and many others. Many nursing certification bodies exist to serve the full range of specialized nursing care offered in the contemporary health care system.

Please join Centra and the nation’s national nursing certification organizations in honoring those hardworking, dedicated nurses for their professionalism, and a job well done!