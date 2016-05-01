TOWN OF FARMVILLE CANCELS RECREATION EVENTS AND PROGRAMS

TheTown of Farmville has decided to cancel all recreation events and programs for the foreseeable future. This includes the Easter Egg Hunt that was scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020. The Town Manager Welcome Events that were scheduled for April 2, 2020 have been postponed with no date announced at this time.

Farmville officials have been in close communication with Longwood University, Prince Edward County, and Piedmont Health District officials regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health has the latest updates on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit their site at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/.

The Virginia Department of Health has activated its call center. If you have questions related to Coronavirus/COVID-19 call 1-877 ASK VDH 3.

We would like to remind residents and visitors that there are steps that you can take to prevent the spread of illness from this virus as well as others: