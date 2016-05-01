TOWN OF FARMVILLE CANCELS RECREATION EVENTS AND PROGRAMS

TheTown of Farmville has decided to cancel all recreation events and programs for the foreseeable future. This includes the Easter Egg Hunt that was scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020. The Town Manager Welcome Events that were scheduled for April 2, 2020 have been postponed with no date announced at this time.
Farmville officials have been in close communication with Longwood University, Prince Edward County, and Piedmont Health District officials regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health has the latest updates on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit their site at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/.
The Virginia Department of Health has activated its call center. If you have questions related to Coronavirus/COVID-19 call 1-877 ASK VDH 3.
We would like to remind residents and visitors that there are steps that you can take to prevent the spread of illness from this virus as well as others:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid shaking hands
- Avoid large events and mass gatherings
- Keep from touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Keep children who are sick home from school
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as doorknobs, cell phones, keyboards and mice, tablets, remote controls, light switches, door handles, etc. with disinfectant wipes/spray