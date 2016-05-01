Centra Covid-19 Advisory

Centra is closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Cases of COVID-19 are being reported in a growing number of countries internationally, including the United States, with confirmed cases across the Commonwealth. There have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of our facilities or in the greater Central Virginia community. However, in preparation, Centra has instituted several conservative measures for Centra caregivers as well as our community in preventing the transmission in our facilities and beyond.

Centra has developed a COVID-19 Task Force, that includes 55 individuals across the system in various roles. Some members of this task force are also part of the COVID-19 Incident Command team (HICS). This team meets daily, reviewing the current situation and acting accordingly. All COVID-19 decisions are coming through these teams.

Visitation Restrictions

Centra implemented flu visitation restrictions due to the uptick of confirmed flu cases presenting within our system in January 2020. Due to the Coronavirus, and other equally dangerous communicable illnesses within our community, we have updated those restrictions, which are effective immediately.

• Visitation is limited to healthy adults

• Do not visit if you are sick, have a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle or joint pain

• For protection of children and patients, visitation will be restricted to individuals 15 years of age and older (visitors under the age of 15 will be asked to leave)

• No more than two visitors at a time per patient

These visitation restrictions will impact all Centra hospitals, nursing homes and the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center. Preventing transmission of any infectious disease is imperative to keep our patients and caregivers safe.

International & Domestic Travel Restrictions for Centra Employees

• In an overabundance of caution, Centra is prohibiting any business-related travel both international and domestic.

• Centra has instituted a “Travel Furlough” policy for caregivers. If Centra employees travel or have recently traveled to countries where the CDC has designated level 2 or 3, or the State Department has enacted levels 3 or 4, they must notify Employee Care Services immediately and follow the guidelines for self-monitoring and quarantine. This policy states employees must stay home for a period of 14 days upon return and seek medical attention if they begin experiencing fever, coughs, or difficulty breathing.

• Caregivers considering personal travel to those countries should have exceptional reasons to travel.

• Although Centra cannot prohibit personal travel, we strongly discourage all travel (both domestic and

international) for non-essential purposes, particularly that by air, to large gatherings, and to areas

experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases, as documented by the CDC.

Also, effective immediately, in-person meetings that include 40 or more individuals will be prohibited on Centra

property as large gatherings can cause accelerated transmission. We are asking our caregivers and members of

the community who interact with Centra to use video conferencing or phone meetings when possible. We are

setting strict policies and regulations around onsite vendors as well.

This concludes the Centra Media Advisory #1. Future advisories will be forthcoming as 1) the COVID-19 situation

continues to develop, 2) Centra implements additional initiatives to protect patients and caregivers and 3) as the

Virginia Department of Health requests.

Additionally, Centra will be hosting weekly media briefings onsite at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital beginning

next week. More information will be shared about this ongoing event in the future.