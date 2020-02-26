PECMS Holds Chili Cook-Off

You know the saying “Love where you work and you’ll never work a day in your life.” ? Well Nurse Saunders at Prince Edward County Middle School is working tirelessly to make that a truth throughout her building. Nurse Saunders is the chair of the middle school’s hospitality committee. Saunders and her team have gone above and beyond this year hosting fun and engaging events within the school to help build team morale and make work more fun, and it is working.

One of the most recent events was a staff chili cook-off.