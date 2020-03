The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was pleased to host the Southside Family YMCA at their March Membership lunch. Members of the YMCA leadership team shared fundraising data, the important work the YMCA is doing in our community, and health initiatives that the Y is a part of.

Pictured are:

Jay Parker- CEO of the YMCA Central Virginia

Josh Gravett- Branch Director of the Southside Virginia YMCA

Brad Watson- Board Member Southside Virginia YMCA

Chris Brochon- Chamber Chair