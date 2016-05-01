Longwood Cancels In-Person Classes; Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

All in-person classes and events at Longwood University are now called off after a test result from a student who has been self quarantined since Monday, came back positive for coronavirus. Late Wednesday, Longwood President Taylor Revely the Fourth said the presumptive positive test is now being sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Revely went on to say that, based on discussions with the student, there remains a low generalized risk to the Longwood community. At this point, all in-person classes and events are canceled through Wednesday of next week.

The University is open and faculty and staff should come to work as customary.