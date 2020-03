The Longwood Authors Reading Series is bringing in a nationally-acclaimed poet, short story writer, novelist, essayist, performer, and artist. Sandra Cisneros will speak as part of the Longwood University Tuesday event on March 24th at 8pm in the Blackwell Ballroom of the Maugans Alumni Center. Cisneros work explores themes of multiculturalism and the lives of working class people. A book signing and reception will follow the reading.