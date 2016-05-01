Farmville Town Manager Welcome Event

The community is cordially invited to meet Farmville’s new Town Manager, C. Scott Davis, LP.D., during two upcoming public receptions.

The first reception will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 2, on the 2nd Floor of Town Hall, 116 N. Main St.

The second reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 2, at the Historic Farmville Train Station, 510 W. Third St.

Both receptions are open to the public and refreshments will be served.

Farmville Town Council voted Friday, February 21, 2020, to appoint Davis as Farmville’s Town Manager, concluding an extensive recruitment process that included 36 applicants.

Join us as we welcome Mr. Davis and his family to the Farmville community.