Future Friday: Moton Museum Staff Speaks To Middle Schoolers

Leah Brown, Assistant Director of Education, from the Moton Museum recently visited Prince Edward County Middle School (PECMS) as

part of the school’s Future Fridays initiative. During Future Fridays, community leaders talk to PECMS students about their careers. These talks promote school-community engagement and the value of education, inform students about requirements for entering professions, and provide students with networking opportunities in their local community. For this week’s visit, Leah Brown—Assistant Director of Education at the Moton Museum—spoke with students about museum curation and the path to becoming a

historian. PECMS appreciates community leaders’ willingness to connect with these students, and looks forward to many more successful Future Fridays.