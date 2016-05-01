30 Middle Schoolers Visit James Madison University

Students at Prince Edward County Middle School
(PECMS) enjoyed a visit to James Madison University (JMU). Dr. Chapman “Hood”
Frazier, Prince Edward’s JMU Professor-in-Residence, as well as middle school faculty
and staff accompanied the students on the trip.
JMU’s generosity afforded students the opportunity to tour campus and have lunch. The
tour included such locations as Memorial Hall, where students were able to see a
presentation on “science on the sphere” by a geology professor. Bev Walker, the JMU
Coordinator for the Middle School Leadership program, arranged for the students to
participate in a question and answer session with JMU students.
The university funded the middle schoolers’ transportation and lunch. PECMS school
counselor Ms. Christian played a key role in coordinating this trip.
Dr. Frazier assists Prince Edward students in a variety of similar capacities through the
Professor-in-Residence program. According to the program’s webpage, these
professors “promote postsecondary attainment and college aspirations of underserved
and underrepresented students” in Virginia schools.
