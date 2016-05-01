Charlotte County APVA Seeks Scholarship Applicants

The Charlotte County Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities is seeking applicants for one-time, renewable scholarships. The scholarships are for $500 to either a high school senior or any student enrolled full time in college. To be considered for this 2020 scholarship, the applicant must meet the following criteria:

– High school senior planning to attend college in the fall of 2020, or a currently enrolled student in a college or university.

– Charlotte County resident

– Minimum 3.0 GPA

– Submit and application

– Submit a typed, one-page essay describing the applicant’s interest in history/preservation or related fields along with college and career plans

– Willingness to be interviewed by the schojlarship committee

Applications are available from the guidance office at Randolph-Henry High School, Fuqua School, or via the Charlotte County APVA’s website, www.charlottecountyapva.org.

Completed applications should be received no later than April 30, 2020 and mailed to:

Charlotte County Branch Preservation Virginia Scholarship Committee

PO Box 188

Keysville, VA 23947