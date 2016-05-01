Prince Edward County Voter Turnout

Former Vice President Joe Biden decisively won Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, reaffirming the state’s preference for moderate candidates over more progressive ones. However, turnout at the local polls around Prince Edward COunty was said to be slow on Tuesday. About halfway through the day, there had been 835 balloits cast, according to Prince Edward County Voter Registrar Lyunette Wright. That’s out of the county’s total of 13,055 registered voters. At that point, this would be a turnout of about 17 percent, but that’s an unofficial number.