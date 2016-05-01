United way puts up third star; prepare to be ducked

Having raised nearly $48,000, the Board of Directors for United Way of Prince EdwardCounty put the third of five stars up tracking fundraising efforts.

The newest star means the organization is a little over 70 percent of the way toward its goal of raising $65,000 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

But even with the recent surge, the United Way donations continue to be running about a third behind what they were last year this time, President Rucker Snead said. And Vice President Lonnie Calhoun noted that across the country donations are down not just for the United Way, but for many community and civic organizations.

The United Way has undertaken a number of fundraisers, including sending out letters of solicitation to prominent residents, bake sales, and efforts connected with local businesses.

But what the board really hopes is that their signature event — the upcoming Third Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby — will make up for the shortfall.

The event will be held Friday, May 1, at Riverside Park in conjunction with the Heart of Virginia Festival. The rubber ducks will be released down the Appomattox River behind the Mill building about 6:15 p.m. All proceeds go to the United Way’s partner organizations. Last year’s event raised $6,030 and helped put the group over its fundraising goal for the year.

Promotion for the derby is well underway. A wine and brew was held Friday, Feb. 28, at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts. And this month and next, you can pay $20 to have four handmade ducks placed in someone’s yard. Once “You’ve been ducked” you can pay $20 to have the ducks removed to someone else’s yard of your choosing.

Those fearful of awaking to find they’ve been ducked can head it off with a donation, said Bruce Davis, the board member who is overseeing planning for the derby.

In the meantime, he warned, “I’m getting my black shoes, my black cap – I’m ready.”

And while they aren’t asking permission before putting the ducks out, “We’re not destroying the yard,” he noted. And, board members admitted, the ducks will be removed regardless should the homeowner ask.

The United Way continues to look for companies, organizations, and individuals to sponsor the derby. As of now, the effort has eight sponsors: Holman Masonry, Stokes Management, Brad Watson of Davenport & Company, the North Street Press Club restaurant, Fourth Street Motors, Benchmark Community Bank, Virginia Farm Bureau, Citizens Bank & Trust Company, and Appomattox River Company.

The United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit, and locally the all-volunteer board fundraises for 23 nonprofit organizations. For some of the smaller ones those funds are essential, board members note.



