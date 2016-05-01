PEC Mum on Why Nearly $2 Million Dollars Will Be Transferred To Industrial Development Authority

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10th, in front of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. The hearing is being held in regards to the 1.9 million dollars amendment to the fiscal 2020 budget. A notice from the board says that the proposed amendment would transfer the money from the fund balance to the Industrial Development Authority for economic development purposes. The county is not saying yet what the money is earmarked for. The March 10th hearing starts at 7:30 p.m. in the board of supervisors room at the Prince Edward County Courthouse.