Former Prince Edward County zoning administrator Johnnie Roark has returned to Appomattox COunty, where he will work in a similar position. Roark only spent about two weeks in Prince Edward COunty, but was presented at this week’s supervisor’s work session as being appointed back in his old position. John SPencer had been appointed to replace Roark, but he will now return to his duties as a countyh staff member, according to the Times Virginian.