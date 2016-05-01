VSP Looking Into Deadly Crash In Buckingham County

On Saturday (Feb. 22) at 3:55 a.m., Virginia State Police Trooper T.L. Thornton responded to a single vehicle crash on Rt. 610, a half mile east of Rt. 743 in Buckingham County. A 1993 Cadillac Deville was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected and the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, Julian J. Rose, 30, of New Canton, Va, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger, Siera K. Glover, 20, of New Canton, Va, also died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.