PECPS Teachers; Staff Participate In Safety Response Training

Teachers and staff at Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) recently participated in a three-hour-long safety response training with the Prince Edward County Sherriff’s Office and the Hampden-Sydney College Police Department. School violence poses a threat to K-12 campuses nationwide; therefore, school divisions’ preparedness is crucial to ensuring student safety. Thomas M. Fowler, Chief of Police at Hampden-Sydney College, said that he was “very happy for the opportunity to share [the] program with PECPS” and that “any chance we get to assist in better

protecting our children is always welcomed.”

Dr. Barbara Johnson, superintendent of schools, is pleased to partner with these two organizations. She stated, “Prince Edward prides itself on being a safe place for students, and this partnership is another way of following through on this promise.”