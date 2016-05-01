Great Farmville Duck Derby Fundraising To Begin

The United Way of Prince Edward County is gearing up to start another fundraiser March 1st. In preparation for the Third Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby, the all-volunteer board will begin a “Flocking” fundraiser. The non-profit group has chucked ducks at a recent Hampden-Sydney basketball game, will race ducks down the Appomattox on May 1st and now will enter a season of flocking. Supporters can purchase a flock of 4 ducks for $20. The United Way of Prince Edward County board members will surprise flock a recipient of your choice by placing 4 large ducks in their front yard late in the evening. We hope recipients won’t get their feathers too ruffled at the site of our beautiful ducks in their yard when they wake up the next morning. It will be super easy to remove the ducks. You simply fill out the form on the back of one of the ducks and for $20 we will move the ducks and place the flock in the yard of the person you choose! This quacky fundraiser will begin on March 1st, but you can begin reserving flocks for your friends at the next Longwood Center for the Visual Arts Wine & Brew on Friday, February 28th from 5-7PM. Of course if you just can’t wait and want to go ahead and get your ducks in a row feel free to email us at jennifer.kinne@pecps.k12.va.us.