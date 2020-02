There’s a new town manager in Farmville. The town council has appointed C. Scott Davis to replace Gerry Spates, who held the position for more than four decades. Spates retired last August and Davis had been serving as the interim town manager since then. The council agreed on a salary of 120-thousand dollars per year during a closed executive session on Friday. Mayor Whitus said he is pleased with Davis and that he has proven himself during his time as interim town manager.