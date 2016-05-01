Firearms Training Site Proposed For Buckingham

A new firearms training site is being proposed in Buckingham County. The board of supervisors recently listened to a presentation from the sheriff’s office. Deputy Forest Lawhorne is proposing the firearms training facility at the old landfill site on Andersonville Road. The range would be about 50 yards long and 50 yards wide. There would be dirt berms approximately 12 feet hig to prevent any stray bullets from leaving the area. Right now, Lawhorne said members of the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office have to travel to Prince Edward County in order to conduct their firearms training. The board approved Lawhorne to continue researching the site, but has not yet committed any funding for it.