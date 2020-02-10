Robert Day Speaks to Farmville Chamber Members

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce held their February membership lunch on Monday, February 10th. Robert Day, CEO of Patrick Henry Family Services was the featured speaker. Day is a published author, sought after speaker, and survivor of poverty, neglect, and abuse. His story is compelling and his passion for keeping children safe and families strong is remarkable.

Pictured are Robert Day, Chamber Executive Director Joy Stump and Chamber Chairperson Chris Brochon

The chamber will meet again on March 9th at 11:45AM at The Community Center at The Woodland. March’s featured speaker will come from the Southside Family YMCA.