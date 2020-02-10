Senior Night Held for Winter Sports at PECHS

Prince Edward County High School celebrated seniors this week. On Monday we watched our final Lady Eagles home basketball game and acknowledged 5 graduating players.

Pictured: Front: Sandra Visser, Kayleerae Folz, Katlyn Harris | Back: Andrea Minter Ke’Mya Rux

On Tuesday we played our final home game for men’s basketball. We not only celebrated the seniors on this team, but we also recognized our senior cheerleaders and senior indoor track athletes.

Seniors were:

Men’s Basketball: Jahieam Watkins, John Pride III, Christopher Hicks, and Isaih Dailey

Cheer: SaRoya Walton, Madison Moreland, Alexis Kirby, Brianna Perkins, and Anasia Booker

Indoor Track: Abdul Raheem Johnson, Ron McCargo, and Makayla Morris