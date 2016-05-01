Hampden-Sydney Promotes Literacy with 4th Annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash

Hampden-Sydney will welcome more than 1,000 local second graders to campus for the 4th annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash on February 26.

Students and teachers will enjoy Seuss-themed games, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and book giveaways. Founded by Mrs. Lesley Stimpert, wife of College President Larry Stimpert, the Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash upholds and expands upon Hampden-Sydney’s commitment to promoting literacy in local elementary schools.

The College would like to thank this year’s sponsors: Walmart, Russell Enterprises, and the Passano family.