Non Profit Group Reduces Service Territory

A local non profit agency that provides free and confidential help to those affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse is dramatically reducing its services. The SOUthside Center for Violence Prevention had previously worked throughout Amelia, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Powhatan, and Prince Edward Counties. However, the service says, moving forward, it will only be available in Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Nottoway, and Prince Edward beginning in July. The group’s director said the decision was made after concerns about the ability to secure enough funding to cover such a wide region.