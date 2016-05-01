Community Meeting Regarding Appalachian Power Upgrades 2/26

Appalachian Power has scheduled an open house meeting for the public regarding the Gladstone upgrades. The first meeting will be February 26th starting at 5:30 at Appomattox County High School. The project involves a new electrical source for the region. The company also says the project will increase reliability for customers and support the retirement of aging equipment. With the Gladstone upgrade, about 15 miles of transmission line would be upgraded. Four substations in Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson Counties would also be upgraded.