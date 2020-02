THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED MEDIA ALERT ON BEHALF OF MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ON 2/12/20 AT 1530 HOURS.

THE MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR JAMES “JIMMY” JENKINS, WHITE , MALE , 85 YEARS OF AGE, 5″11, 165 lbs., WITH HAZEL EYES AND BROWN HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON 2/4/20, AT 1800 HOURS AT HIS RESIDENCE ON RIDGEVIEW ROAD, IN MADISON COUNTY HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK AND WHITE FLANNEL SHIRT WITH BLUE JEANS

HE WAS BELIEVED TO BE TRAVELING IN A BLUE 2000 CHEVY S10 PICKUP WITH VIRGINIA TAG JXM-1011.

THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT 540-948-5161