At 6:28 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12), Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.T. Fariss responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 460 at Hudsons Bottom. A tractor-trailer traveling east on Route 460 ran off the right side of the road, went through a guard rail and up an embankment. The driver, Mason A. Grant, 24, was not injured. He was charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain proper control of the vehicle.