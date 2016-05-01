SVCC Eliminates Communications Director Position

Southside Virginia Community College has eliminated the position of communications director. Christie Hales, who held the position for more than 30 years, retired as a result of her position being eliminated. That’s according to SVCC Human Resources Director Bethany Harris, who confirmed the position was eliminated in a reduction of force move. Hales told The Charlotte Gazette that he was blessed to have been able to work with some great people who she now calls friends. Hales says the turn of events is bittersweet and that she will miss her coworkers, but looks foreward to spending more time with her husband Gil.