GARBAGE ROUTE SCHEDULE FOR PRESIDENT’S DAY

With Monday, February 17th being Presidents Day, there will be no residential or business garbage collection, no cardboard collection and no miscellaneous/brush collection.  Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, February 18th.  Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 a.m. this morning.  Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday only this week.  Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday.  Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule.  Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be collected on Wednesday.  If you have any questions, please call Farmville Department of Public Works at 434-392-3331.  Have a safe Presidents Day.

RECAP

Monday, Feb. 17th       No residential, business or call-in collection

Tuesday, Feb. 18th       Monday & Tuesday residential garbage collection, miscellaneous call-in.  Business garbage and cardboard collection.  Regular curbside recycling

Wed., Feb.  19th          Regular residential garbage collection.  Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in.  No business garbage or cardboard collection

Thurs., Feb. 20th          Regular routes

Friday, Feb. 21st          Business garbage and cardboard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *