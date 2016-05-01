GARBAGE ROUTE SCHEDULE FOR PRESIDENT’S DAY

With Monday, February 17th being Presidents Day, there will be no residential or business garbage collection, no cardboard collection and no miscellaneous/brush collection. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, February 18th. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 a.m. this morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday only this week. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be collected on Wednesday. If you have any questions, please call Farmville Department of Public Works at 434-392-3331. Have a safe Presidents Day.

RECAP

Monday, Feb. 17th No residential, business or call-in collection

Tuesday, Feb. 18th Monday & Tuesday residential garbage collection, miscellaneous call-in. Business garbage and cardboard collection. Regular curbside recycling

Wed., Feb. 19th Regular residential garbage collection. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard collection

Thurs., Feb. 20th Regular routes

Friday, Feb. 21st Business garbage and cardboard