PECES to Host Readers are Leaders Literacy Event

In partnership with the Cummins Leadership Foundation, Prince Edward Elementary School (PECES) will host the Readers are Leaders Literacy Event on Thursday, February 20.

This Black History Month event will be held in the Elementary School cafeteria. Following a free family dinner, attendees can enjoy games, live readings, free gifts, and more. Dr. Maurice Smith, Assistant Principal of Prince Edward County Middle School, will read his new book at the event.

Cummins Leadership Foundation is a nonprofit that provides books and funding to students in economically challenged areas throughout the United States. The organization hopes to encourage positive, progressive leadership development among students from all backgrounds.

Prince Edward expects to reap immense benefits from this partnership. Jenn Kinne, Community Engagement Liason for Prince Edward County Public Schools, expressed excitement and optimism, citing the Readers are Leaders event as “just the beginning.”