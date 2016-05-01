Buckingham Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Local Business

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Corner Coffee Junction in Dillwyn, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new business on Main Street in Dillwyn.

“The Chamber is proud to assist and advocate for small business growth and creation,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III, who also serves as the representative for the Maysville District on the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors. “Small business is the backbone of our economy, and we’re so glad Dick and Radha Midkiff have invested in our community. We encourage support of their great and growing business.”