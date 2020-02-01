Longwood Alum Comes Back to Campus for Workshop

On February 21st, Longwood’s own Ransford Doherty, Class of 97, will be on campus for the day. He will be on WFLO’s Call Flo Show in the morning and will also be presenting a workshop titled: “Overnight success? A reality check (that won’t bounce)” about the acting business! A practical guide on the steps artists need to take in order to not only survive, but make it in Hollywood. The workshop is open to all Longwood campus.

After completing nine seasons as C.I. Kendall on two of TNT’s top-rated cable series, THE CLOSER and MAJOR CRIMES which were back to back 100+ episode series, Ransford Doherty started 2019 with a bang by guest starring on 3 different networks in the month of March: Disney’s SYDNEY TO THE MAX, NCIS on CBS and SHOWTIME’s longstanding hit SHAMELESS. His past credits include numerous guest appearances on top-rated shows such as TOUCH, CASTLE, THE OFFICE, BONES, GIRLFRIENDS, WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE and ER and recurring roles on JONAS LA, LAS VEGAS and JOAN OF ARCADIA. Doherty has also appeared on the big screen, most notably in the films HOSTAGE, opposite Hollywood heavy-weight Bruce Willis and in SOMETHING LIKE A BUSINESS, alongside Kevin Hart. When the acting business slows down, he puts his Masters in Special Education to good use as a Special Education teacher at Augustus F. Hawkins high school. He then promotes Winning at The Money Game, a curriculum he and a business partner created that teaches financial literacy through the game of basketball to Elementary, Middle and High School students. Finally, with a team of innovators, he recently launched an online masterclass for actors called Actforaliving.com. In 2020, he plans to release an autobiography.