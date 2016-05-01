Farmville Town Council 2/12

The next Farmville Town COuncil meeting is coming up on February 12th at 10am in the city council chambers. The public agenda lists an item by town treasurer Carol Anne Seal, who will present a report on an emergency services grant, which the town applied for. In order to receive the 12-thousand dollar grant, the town must spend twice that amount on its own, so the town is being asked to purchase a generator in the amount of 26-thousand dollars and budget funding needed to be moved from the contingency fund to a line item in the town manager’s department.