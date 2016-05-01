New York choreographer sets the stage for Longwood’s production of Chicago

The theatre stage at Longwood this spring will feature a unique mix of pop-culture favorites—from an expertly choreographed “All That Jazz” number to a laughter-inducing Sherlock Holmes mystery.

The Longwood Theatre spring season kicks off with Chicago, directed by Lacy Klinger, assistant professor of acting and voice, and movement. Marisa Kirby, a New York City-based performer and choreographer, was on campus last week to choreograph the production. Klinger said it was an exceptional experience for students to get to work with a professional of Kirby’s talent.

“For years, she has been acting and choreographing in theatres across the country,” Klinger said. “Her experience, professional insight and passion proved invaluable to the Longwood students she met with and coached in the process of choreographing the spring musical.”

Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Set in Jazz Age Chicago, it’s based on a 1926 play about actual criminals and features the work of John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse.

The theatre department’s production of Chicago runs Feb. 20-23 in Jarman Hall. Evening shows Feb. 20-22 begin at 7 p.m., with matinee performances beginning at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23.

Bruce Speas, associate professor of theatre history and directing, will take the helm of the department’s April production: Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville, A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. The play is a humorous adaption of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Hound of the Baskervilles, infusing suspense with humor.

The play runs April 15-19 at the CSTAC Main Stage Theatre. Performances are at 7 p.m. April 15-18 and at 2 p.m. on April 19. Tickets are available through the Longwood Theatre Box Office.

Meanwhile, the Longwood music department’s spring calendar of events once again provides a unique lineup of performances that will delight music lovers across the heart of Virginia.

Highlights of the music events on tap this spring include a special department recital on Feb. 13 featuring African-American music in celebration of Black History Month and the Chamber Music Series performance by the Amernet String Quartet [link: http://www.amernetquartet.com] on March 23. The Amernet String Quartet is one of the most acclaimed ensembles of its generation and has been praised for its intelligence, expressivity, ravishing sound and commitment since its inception in 1991, when the founding members were students at the Juilliard School. Since 2004, the quartet has been Ensemble-in-Residence at Florida International University in Miami.

“We invite the greater Farmville community to come enjoy our inspiring musical performances this semester at Longwood,” said Dr. Lisa Kinzer, chair of Longwood’s music department. “Our guest artists, faculty and student performers are offering a wide variety of styles in the upcoming months, so there’s something for all kinds of music lovers. Not only is there a lot to enjoy, but concertgoers, particularly our students, can learn to appreciate music from diverse cultures.”

Longwood University Music Department Spring Schedule

February 13—Departmental Recital: African-American Music, 3:30 p.m.

February 18—Chamber Music Series: Andrew Willis, fortepiano trio, 7:30 p.m.

February 27—Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

February 27—Wind Symphony Winter Concert, 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium

March 16—Heart of Virginia Community Band Concert, 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium

March 17—Jazz Ensemble Winter Concert, 7:30 p.m.

March 19—Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

March 22—Faculty Recital: Elizabeth Brightbill, flute, 4 p.m.

March 23—Chamber Music Series: Amernet String Quartet, 7:30 p.m.

March 26—Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

March 26—Advanced Singers Chamber Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.

March 28—Degree Recital: Chad Ukrop, trumpet, 4 p.m.

March 29—Degree Recital: Norman Hurt, voice, 4 p.m.

April 1—Faculty Recital: “The Fools of April,” 7:30 p.m.

April 9—Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

April 16—Wind Symphony and Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert, 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium

April 22—Spring Student Showcase, Time TBD

April 23—Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

April 24—Symposium for the Common Good, 4 p.m.

April 26—Percussion Ensemble, 3 p.m.

April 28—Longwood University Choirs Spring Concert, 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium

All concerts are held in the Molnar Recital Hall in Wygal Hall unless otherwise stated. Times and concerts are subject to change, so please check www.longwood.edu/music for up-to-date performance information. For more information, contact the Department of Music at 434-395-2504.