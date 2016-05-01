Booker Family Deaths Ruled Accidental

A final report has been released regarding a tragic fire in Buckingham County that left a family dead. The Chief Medical Officer has ruled that Earl and Colette Booker, and their 10 year old son Nayquarius, died because of smoke inhalation and thermal burns. Back on September 16th, dispatchers were alerted of the fire by a passing driver on Anderson Highway. By the time deputies and firefighters arrived, the home was erngulfed. The three bodies were found inside. The exact cause of the fire is not known, but the coroner has ruled the deaths accidental.