STEPS Inc Soup and Sandwich Luncheon

STEPS, Inc. is hosting a Soup and Sandwich Luncheon at the Farmville Train Station February 12, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Attendance and food are by donation only. The silent auction will take place during lunch and feature various items from local businesses and organizations. All proceeds from the event will benefit homeless people in our area.

If you would like more information about this event or you are interested in donating, please contact Sharon L. Harrup, STEPS President and CEO, at (434) 315-5909 x 212 or email her at sharrup@steps-inc.org.