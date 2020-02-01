Container First Services Announces 2019 Outstanding Employee Awards

Container First Services (CFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, announced the 2019 CFS Outstanding Employees who serve the greater Richmond and Petersburg area.

On January 30, CFS held their annual Employee Appreciation Dinner honoring their Outstanding Employees who went above and beyond in their respective roles.

“We had some very tough decisions to make in deciding who earned these top honors,” said CFS Area President Rob Guidry. “We have an outstanding team who continually garner positive feedback from customers and from coworkers.”

The Employee of the Year and Residential Driver of the Year awards went to Eugene Miles. In addition to his name being added to the office plaque with the past distinguished Employees of the Year, Miles received a jacket embroidered with his name and the company logo.

“With over four years servicing residential homes in the Tri-City area and Ashland, Miles is a great asset to this company. He is always the one to step up and ensure the job is done in a professional and timely manner,” said Guidry. “There have been several occasions when the supervisor has gone to help at other locations, and without hesitation, Miles has always stepped in to help lead his team. He is truly a valued employee here at CFS.”

The awards and recognition dinner was open to all employees with 80 in attendance. Every award has its plaque to which each of the recipients’ names is added.

Criteria for the honors included the following categories: 1). Attitude and Commitment, 2). Interpersonal Skills, 3) Work Performance, and 4) Personal Traits. The nominees must be full-time employees and nominated by management prior to review by leadership. Safety remains one of the highest elements of performance.