Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) held their National Art Honor Society (NAHS) Induction ceremony last week. The National Art Honor Society was established in 1978 in the United States by the National Art Education Association for high school students grades 9-12 from the National Art Honor Society. The PECHS chapter has accomplished some amazing projects in the short time that it has been a member. The NAHS repainted the first floor bathrooms at the high school, has volunteered for the Longwood Center for The Visual Arts, and lead the 2nd annual “Paint A Plow” event with the Virginia Department of Transportation just to name a few projects. Next month this group will kick off fundraising efforts for Relay for Life in partnership with Longwood University.

Pictured L-R

Laila Jones, Jenna Lankford, Carley Fetty, Carrington Detrick, Alexis Kirby, Charter member and VP Timara Smith and Charter member and President Eve Utzinger, SaRoya Walton, Cally Vogel, Kate Flanagan, Alia Muhammad, Meera Mishra, Dima Hemza, Makylah Tillerson, Waleska Brito Raia, and Ines Brito Raia.