Farmville Chamber Gives Back

The Chamber presented the Southside Center for Violence Prevention, agency of Madeline’s House & SAVE with a check for $1500. Each year when the chamber hosts it’s Holiday Home Tour is chooses a non-profit to partner with and share a portion of the proceeds. This year Southside Center for Violence Prevention, agency of Madeline’s House & SAVE was that organization. Southside Center for Violence Prevention, agency of Madeline’s House & SAVE helps those affection by sexual and domestic violence in Southside Virginia. This was an important cause that chamber wanted to support. In past years the chamber has partnered with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Piedmont Senior Resources. The chamber itself is a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of those living and doing business in our community. Alongside its members, the chamber provides educational initiatives, promotes tourism, serves as an advocate for local business, and seeks opportunities to aid a diverse and growing population.

L-R: Sharon Harrup, Kerry Mossler, Liz Chassey, Joy Stump, Chris Brochon, Warren Reid, and Jenn Kinne