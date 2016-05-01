Two Killed In Meck. County Crash

And a deadly crash in mecklenburg County is under investigation. VSP says two vehicles collided on January 30th on Route 231 or Blue RIdge Turnpike, near Route 651 or Aylor Road. A 2002 Dodge Durango was traveling south on Rt. 231 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Chevy Malibu. The driver of the Dodge, Kenneth W. Edmondson, 56, of Kenbridge, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Edmondson was not wearing a seat-belt. The driver of the Chevy, Rodney M. Coates, 50, of Banco, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Coates was not wearing a seat-belt. The statement says a medical emergency with one of the drivers appears to have been a factor in the crash.