Farmville Officer of the Year Recognized: Dalton Foley

Officer Dalton Foley has been named the 2019 Police Officer of the Year at the Farmville Police Department’s annual awards banquet held on January 23, 2020. Nominations for this award are submitted by fellow officers and reviewed by Command Staff to determine which officer has exhibited excellence in their position and has gone above and beyond the call of duty. Requirements for consideration include: Community involvement; commitment to the agency; superior performance with a specific difficult task; and/or a complete and consistent body of work throughout the year that exceeds normal expectations.

Other officers receiving commendations for exceptional service were: Justin Bowles; Dalen Coblentz; Samuel Entrekin; Rachel Herndon; Tim Holtz; Olivia Martin; Chris Moss; and David Ragland.