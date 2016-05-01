FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER DALTON FOLEY NAMED “2019” POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Officer Dalton Foley was named the 2019 Police Officer of the Year at the Farmville Police Department’s annual awards banquet held on January 23, 2020. Nominations for this award are submitted by fellow officers and reviewed by Command Staff to determine which officer has exhibited excellence in their position and has gone above and beyond the call of duty. Requirements for consideration include: Community involvement; commitment to the agency; superior performance with a specific difficult task; and/or a complete and consistent body of work throughout the year that exceeds normal expectations.

Chief Andy Ellington stated, “Dalton has not only met, he has exceeded all the requirements listed above to receive this award. He is truly an asset to our department and I could not be more proud to have him as a member of this department. His progression and work ethic over the past three years has been outstanding.”

Officer Foley was also awarded with the S. O Dunnavant, Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Award. The D.U.I. Enforcement Award is named in honor, and in memory, of former Farmville Police Chief Stuart O. Dunnavant. The award recognizes the department member who demonstrates an outstanding commitment to the prevention, detection, and enforcement of the driving under the influence laws, and for ensuring the safety of the general public by removing impaired drivers from the streets of the Town of Farmville. Officer Foley recorded 8 DUI arrests for the year.

Other officers receiving commendations for exceptional service were: Justin Bowles; Dalen Coblentz; Samuel Entrekin; Rachel Herndon; Tim Holtz; Olivia Martin; Chris Moss; and David Ragland.