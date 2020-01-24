Hampden-Sydney Coaches Talk to Middle School Students

Students at Prince Edward County Middle School (PECMS) enjoyed a visit from three Hampden-Sydney College athletic coaches as part of the school’s Future Fridays initiative.

For PECMS’s weekly Future Fridays, community leaders interact with PECMS students about their careers. These talks promote school-community engagement and the value of education, inform students about requirements for entering professions, and provide students with networking opportunities in their local community.

This week’s visit consisted of three coaches from Hampden-Sydney athletics, each from football, baseball, or soccer, respectively. The coaches gave a presentation, which included Q&A and networking opportunities for students. PECMS appreciates community leaders’ willingness to connect with these students, and looks forward to many more successful Future Fridays.