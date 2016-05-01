UPDATED PRESS RELEASE – CAPTURED ESCAPEE

At approximately 1:30 p.m. today and shortly after news media outlets released information about escapee Carl “Buster” Edward Shifflett. The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a sighting on Hall Road, in the Courthouse area of Buckingham County.

Deputies along with the Virginia Department of State Police, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Conservation Police K9 and two Virginia Department of Corrections K9 units responded to the area in search of Mr. Shifflett. After an exhaustive search through wooded terrain, Mr. Shifflett was apprehended at approximately 5:30 p.m. without incident.

Sheriff William G. Kidd Jr. would like to thank all participating agencies, the local citizens for providing tips and the news media for promptly informing the public of the escape. All corroborated to bring this to the successful conclusion.