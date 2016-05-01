Cumberland County Family Displaced By Fire

A fire at a home on Cartersville Road in Cumberland County was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. The Farmville Herald reports the home is in the 1700 block of Cartersville Road. Volunteer firefighters sprang into action just after noon that day. They tried to go in at the front door, but were greeted with heavy smoke. The flames were found in the kitchen, but spreading to a bedroom. It took about two hours for the firefighters to get things under control. The American Red Cross was called to help the family with temporary food and shelter. The cause is not yet known.