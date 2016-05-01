Escapee-Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 10:00 p.m. deputies with the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office had Carl “Buster” Edward Shifflett, age 45, in custody for non-violent misdemeanor offenses. While at the Courthouse in Buckingham County, Mr. Shifflett fled on foot from deputies while handcuffed. Deputies gave chase and lost Mr. Shifflett in the wood line just west of the courthouse off of Route 60. It is believed that Mr. Shifflett was picked up by an accomplice driving a vehicle.

Mr. Shifflett’s whereabouts are unknown at this time but he has ties to the Buckingham, Scottsville and Charlottesville area. Mr. Shifflett has numerous outstanding warrants from Albemarle and Buckingham Counties; seven (7) misdemeanors and two (2) felonies in all. Anyone who may have information to Mr. Shifflett’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.