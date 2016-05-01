Alumnus and Former U.S Senator to Speak at H-SC

The Honorable Paul S. Trible, Jr., a Hampden-Sydney College alumnus, former U.S. senator and the current president of Christopher Newport University, will address the Hampden-Sydney community on February 11, 2020.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Trible earned a B.A. in History from H-SC before receiving a J.D. from Washington and Lee University in 1971. In 1973, at age 26, Trible was elected as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Essex County, Virginia. At age 29, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and served three consecutive terms from 1976 to 1982.

From 1983 until 1989, Trible served in the U.S. Senate where in the last year of his term he also served as a member of the U.S. Delegation to the United Nations. After his retirement from the Senate, Trible was a teaching fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. In 1996, Trible became the fifth president of CNU.

Trible’s talk is entitled “Transformational Leadership from Public to Private.” He will discuss the differences in leading and serving constituents across Virginia at the national level to representing and advocating for the smaller but just as important community of CNU.

This event, which is is free and open to the public, will be held in Crawley Forum and is being organized by the College’s Wilson Center for Leadership in the Public Interest with assistance from the College Republicans club.

