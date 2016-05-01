Piedmont Senior Resources Gets $25K Grant For Non-Emergency Medical Transport Program

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) is the recipient of a successful grant application for $25,000 from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The award is part of the latest round of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s 2019 Critical Community Needs grants, which supports nonprofit organizations working to provide essential human services such as food, shelter and medical care. The money will be used strictly for PSR’s non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) program.