Virginia State Police Trooper M. A. Wilkinson is investigating a two vehicle crash in Appomattox County. The crash occurred on Monday (Jan. 27) at 1:50 a.m. in the 7700 block of Redhouse Road (Rt. 727) when a 1998 Toyota Camry crossed the center yellow line and collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Camry, Martha Giles, 43, of Lynchburg, Va, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.